MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. 116,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,501. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,814,263 shares of company stock valued at $37,576,406.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

