MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $2.90 Million in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.92% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Context Advisory LLC increased its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BENE stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

