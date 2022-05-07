MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000.

Get Energem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENCPU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Friday. Energem Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.