MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 176,694 Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,694 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.09% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TCAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,923. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.