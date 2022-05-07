MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $1.19 Million Position in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.60% of HHG Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HHG Capital stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. HHG Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Get HHG Capital alerts:

About HHG Capital (Get Rating)

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.