Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.54. 798,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,883. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

