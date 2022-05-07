Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $42,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

SNPS traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.71. 1,119,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

