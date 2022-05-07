Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 4,800 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,628 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 627.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 103,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,922. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

