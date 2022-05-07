Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 5,200 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,931,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

