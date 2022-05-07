Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $52,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Eaton by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 79,382 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.29. 2,101,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

