Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,300 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,753. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

