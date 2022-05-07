Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $48,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

