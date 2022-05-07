Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $36.90 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $26.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.05. 2,650,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.55 and its 200 day moving average is $373.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

