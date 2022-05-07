Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $45.88 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.20. 1,402,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,979. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

