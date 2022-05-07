Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $33,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

HLT traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

