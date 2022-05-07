Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.