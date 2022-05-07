Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 2,298,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,772,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,039,000 after buying an additional 1,385,098 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,099,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

