Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.81 billion 0.23 -$210.70 million $1.17 6.94 Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 73.86 -$101.88 million ($0.54) -5.85

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 3.10% 16.06% 4.61% Aeva Technologies -1,145.01% -22.76% -21.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.67%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.81%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It also provides microchannel, heat recovery, and round tube plate fin coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

