ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
NASDAQ:MODV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $211.94.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 147.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ModivCare (Get Rating)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
