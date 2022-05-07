ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $211.94.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 147.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

