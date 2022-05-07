ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.