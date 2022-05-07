ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ MODV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
About ModivCare (Get Rating)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.