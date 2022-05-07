Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.34 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 650,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,363. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

