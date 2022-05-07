Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.64.

MNTV stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

