Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. 9,038,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

