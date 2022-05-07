Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mondi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mondi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,057.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615. Mondi has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.