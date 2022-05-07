MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $333.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $332.10 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $329.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MGI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,310. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

