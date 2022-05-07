Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

