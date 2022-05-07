Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

MNST traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

