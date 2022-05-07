Morgan Stanley Lowers Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target to €78.50

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($89.47) to €78.50 ($82.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Nemetschek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

