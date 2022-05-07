MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.42) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $698.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

