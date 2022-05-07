MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will announce $565.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.56 million. MSCI posted sales of $498.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 52 week low of $395.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.