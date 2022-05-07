MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is NS Partners Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $46,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.61. 855,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.92.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

