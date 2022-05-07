mStable USD Hits One Day Volume of $24,889.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.65 million and $24,889.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,149.94 or 1.00043171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading



