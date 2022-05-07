MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTUAY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($231.58) to €245.00 ($257.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($185.26) to €178.00 ($187.37) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($232.63) to €232.00 ($244.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.