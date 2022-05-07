Mueller Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MLI opened at $54.06 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $374,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 41.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

