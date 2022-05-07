Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 243,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,814. The stock has a market cap of $853.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

