Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

