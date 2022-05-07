Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $48.23, but opened at $50.05. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 2,550 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

