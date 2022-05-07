Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

