NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.