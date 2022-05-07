NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

NWG opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.92. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

