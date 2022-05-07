Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Necessity Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust. It focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S. The Necessity Retail REIT, formerly known as American Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

NYSEARCA RTL opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $945.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -154.54%.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

