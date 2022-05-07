Needham & Company LLC Trims EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price to $16.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of EVER opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock worth $214,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

