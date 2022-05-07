Neenah (NYSE:NP) Announces Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.
Shares of Neenah stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. 62,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $627.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Neenah has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $57.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.85%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neenah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Neenah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neenah (NP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.