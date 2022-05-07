Neenah (NYSE:NP) Announces Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

Shares of Neenah stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. 62,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $627.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Neenah has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

Get Neenah alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neenah by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neenah by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neenah by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neenah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.