Neo (NEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $78.26 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $78.26 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $16.80 or 0.00046823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00198812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,898.89 or 1.00034518 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00203677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

