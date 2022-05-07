Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,150. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,270,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

