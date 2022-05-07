New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
NFE stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 409,642 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
