New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NFE stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 409,642 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

