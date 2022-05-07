New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in New Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

