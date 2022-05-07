Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $213,600.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEM opened at $72.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.34.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

