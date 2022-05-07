Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. 4,929,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.34.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

