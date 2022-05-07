Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NR opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.